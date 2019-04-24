Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is the NFL's all-time leader in field goal percentage. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- One of the NFL's best kickers is now the highest-paid kicker in league history, after the Baltimore Ravens rewarded Justin Tucker Wednesday with a new contract.

The Ravens signed Tucker to a four-year extension, keeping him with the AFC North franchise through 2023. Sources told NFL Network that Tucker's new deal is worth $23.05 million, with $12 million guaranteed.

The three-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection made 89.7 of his kicks last season. He has made an NFL-best 90.1 percent of his career field goal attempts in seven seasons with the Ravens.

Tucker, 29, has led the NFL in made field goals twice. He has also led the league in field goal attempts twice. He missed his only extra point in 242 attempts last season.