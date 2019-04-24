NFL Draft 2019: Odds dipping for Kyler Murray as No. 1 pick

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray remains the favorite to be the first pick taken in the 2019 NFL Draft. File Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

April 24 (UPI) -- Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is still the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but the odds are dipping.

The Arizona Cardinals own the pick, which will be called out on Thursday in Nashville. Arizona could still opt to trade the pick to another football franchise or select a player other than Murray.

FanDuel's New Jersey sportsbook had Murray at -1200 to be the first pick for several weeks. By Wednesday morning, those odds were down to -400. Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, who was a previous first-pick favorite, has +350 odds at hearing his name called first in Nashville.

Alabama defensive end Quinnen Williams is at +500, according to FanDuel.

Murray is listed at -350 to be the No. 1 pick, according to BetOnline.AG. Williams is the second favorite for the top pick at +500, followed by Bosa (+375) and Allen (+3300).

Bosa is also the favorite to go No. 2 overall (-275), according to BetOnline.AG. Williams (+350), Murray (+550) and Kentucky's Josh Allen (+1400) are the other favorites to go No. 2 in the draft. Williams is the favorite for the No. 3 overall pick, followed by Allen, Ed Oliver, Bosa, Dwayne Haskins, Murray and Drew Lock.

BetOnline.AG gives Alabama's Josh Jacobs the best odds at being the first running back off the board. Mississippi's D.K. Metcalf is the favorite to be the first wide receiver selected.

Murray did not attend a charity event he previously committed to on Wednesday morning in Nashville. Bosa, Allen, Jacobs, Lock, Oliver, Metcalf and other top prospects were in attendance.

The 2019 NFL Draft starts at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday and will air on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes.