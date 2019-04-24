NFL Draft 2019: Blind boy to read Ravens' pick off Braille card

April 24 (UPI) -- Mo Gaba, a blind 13-year-old Baltimore Ravens fan who is fighting cancer, will make history during the 2019 NFL Draft this weekend.

Gaba will become the first person ever to announce an NFL Draft selection off a card written in Braille. The young fan will call out Baltimore's fourth-round pick (No. 123 overall) from the Ravens' Draft Fest on Saturday at the Inner Harbor.

Gaba, a frequent caller on local radio stations in Baltimore, received the news Wednesday while calling in to 98 Rock from Lindale Middle School in Linthicum Heights, Md. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh surprised Gaba by dialing in on another line.

Meet our friend, Mo.



Mo will become the first person ever to announce an NFL draft pick in Braille. pic.twitter.com/5nMPpifA8t — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 24, 2019

"We're gonna invite our good friend Mo Gaba to announce our fourth-round pick at our Draft Fest event in the Inner Harbor on Saturday," Harbaugh said. "Can't wait. He's gonna be so fired up. He and his mom are gonna go down there."

Gaba, who lost his sight at nine months old and is battling cancer for the fourth time, was shocked when Harbaugh extended the invite.

"Really? I've never done that before," Gaba said. "I would like to do that. Yeah!"

Gaba's family created a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of medical expenses. The page had generated $40,345 as of Wednesday night.