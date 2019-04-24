Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, back in hospital after surgery

April 24 (UPI) -- Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, returned to the hospital for overnight observation after a minor setback following her brain tumor surgery last week.

Kelly Stafford posted on social media Wednesday that she was struggling to taper off steroids after her procedure. She attempted to deal with the headaches and other issues but ultimately decided to check into a hospital.

"I thought I could power through the pain and massive headaches that were challenging me throughout the day," Kelly Stafford wrote. "I figured I could pull my strength from one of the strongest people I know, Matthew. I told myself the pain would succumb to me, I wouldn't succumb to it. I was so wrong. The pain got so far ahead of me I couldn't keep anything down, including meds.

"I ended up in the ER very early [Wednesday] morning, back on steroids and pain medication. At first, I felt like I had failed, like I couldn't handle it. But what I really failed at was listening to my own body. A lesson I feel like I am going to have to keep reminding myself of. Thank you again for everything. I just wanted to give a little update."

Kelly Stafford was discharged from the hospital Sunday after a 12-hour operation to remove the tumor last week. Matthew Stafford returned to the Lions practice facility for workouts Monday, according to ESPN.

The Lions told their franchise quarterback that he can take time off to help with his wife's recovery. It's unclear if Matthew Stafford's off-season workout plan will change after his wife's recent trip to the hospital.

Kelly Stafford said doctors "will keep me here overnight just to monitor in hopes of going home in the morning."