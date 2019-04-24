Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (L) was among the top cover corners in the NFL last season. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals picked up the fifth-year option on William Jackson's rookie contract Wednesday, keeping him with the team through 2020.

Jackson, 26, had 41 tackles and 13 passes defensed in 16 starts in 2018. The No. 24 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft had 25 tackles, 14 passes defensed, a sack and an interception for a touchdown in 15 games during his 2017 campaign.

The Houston product missed his rookie season due to a pectoral injury.

Jackson will receive a large raise in 2020. He is set to cash in for $1.77 million in 2019, with a salary of more than $13 million coming the following season.

The 6-foot, 196-pound defender graded out as the No. 18 cover corner in the NFL in 2018, according to Pro Football Focus.

Cincinnati had the first day of its off-season training and conditioning program on April 9 and began voluntary mini-camp on Tuesday. The Bengals begin OTAs on May 20 and have mandatory mini-camp from June 11 to 13.