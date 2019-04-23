Seahawks trade star DE Frank Clark to Chiefs

Defensive end Frank Clark (R) had a career-high 13 sacks last season for the Seattle Seahawks. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade star defensive end Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sources told NFL Network that the Chiefs will give the Seahawks a first round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in the exchange. The Seahawks will also receive a 2020 second round pick and agreed to swap third round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Seahawks previously placed the franchise tag on Clark this off-season carrying a salary of $17 million in 2019. Clark, 25, had a career-high 13 sacks in 16 games last season for the Seahawks.

Sources told NFL Network that the Chiefs agreed to a five-year, $105.5 million pact with Clark following the trade. The deal includes $63.5 million guaranteed.

The second round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft has 35 sacks in 62 career appearances. Clark also had three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception last season.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound pass-rusher is a welcomed addition to the Chiefs defensive line after the team traded pass rusher Dee Ford to the San Francisco 49ers and parted ways with edge rusher Justin Houston this off-season. Kansas City added Alex Okafor and Emmanuel Ogbah in addition to Clark to beef up its defensive line.

The Seahawks now have the No. 21 and No. 29 overall picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.