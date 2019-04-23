San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould requests trade from 49ers

San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould (9) requested a trade from the 49ers. Gould informed the team he won't negotiate or sign a long-term deal with the franchise. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- 49ers kicker Robbie Gould has informed the franchise he won't negotiate a long-term contract in San Francisco and requested a trade.

Sources told ESPN and NBC Sports Chicago that Gould has pulled the contract proposals he sent to the team and expressed a desire to be moved. The 36-year-old kicker indicated that he has gotten tired of 14 months of contract negotiations and wants to be closer to his family in Chicago, according to ESPN.

"The bottom line is, I'm unsure if I want to play there anymore," Gould told ESPN on Tuesday. "At this point, I have to do what's best for me and my family back home."

Gould joined San Francisco on a two-year contract in 2017. The 49ers placed the franchise tag on the kicker in February, and the two sides have until July 15 to work out a multiyear deal.

Gould's trade request likely guarantees he won't sign his franchise tag tender even if the 49ers don't move him.

"At this time, we are unsure when or if he will report," Gould's agent, Brian Mackler, told ESPN. "It will not be prior to Sept. 8, at the earliest, if at all."

Gould began his NFL career with the Chicago Bears in 2005. After 11 seasons with the Bears, he joined the New York Giants for the 2016 campaign. In the last two seasons with the 49ers, Gould has converted 72-of-75 field goal attempts.