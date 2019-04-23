Eagles DE Chris Long undecided on NFL future

Philadelphia Eagles DE Chris Long had 6.5 sacks and won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2018. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long is undecided about playing in 2019.

The two-time Super Bowl champion and 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner spoke about his NFL future in an interview with USA Today.

Long, 34, signed a signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the Eagles in 2017. He has a $5.5 million in salary and a roster bonus for 2019. The Eagles would take a $300,00 cap hit in dead money if Long doesn't return.

"I'm pretty undecided, but from the looks of things they're going to make it hard for me in my favorite city," Long told USA Today on Monday at a town hall meeting for the Players Coalition at George Mason University's Arlington campus. "We'll see."

Long said he "really wanted to play" in March, but now he doesn't know if he wants to continue his football career.

The Eagles begin organized team activities on May 21 and start mandatory minicamp on June 11. Long said he does not feel like attending OTAs.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound defender had 6.5 sacks, 23 tackles and two forced fumbles in 16 games for the Eagles in 2018. Long played the first eight years of his career with the St. Louis Rams after being picked as the No. 2 overall selection in the 2008 NFL Draft.

He signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots before the 2016 season, going on to win his first Super Bowl that season. Long signed with the Eagles the following off-season and one another championship.

The 11-year veteran has 70 career sacks.