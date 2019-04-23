Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award after leading the NFL in combined and solo tackles during his 2018 campaign. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard took a break from off-season training to help change a stranger's tire on the roadside.

The 6-foot-2, 234-pound 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year saw the Buick while traveling and pulled over. He got out of his car and got out some tools, before going to work on the right rear tire of the vehicle.

"Appreciate it," said Martha Isabel, the driver of the car.

"No problem," Leonard said in a video Isabel posted to Twitter on Sunday.

"Thank the Lord for angels," Isabel said.

"Darius Leonard continues to be an outstanding player on and off the field," Isabel wrote in the caption for her Twitter post. "So thankful to God that he stopped and helped me. Much love!"

@Colts Darius Leonard continues to be an outstanding player on and off the field. So thankful to God that he stopped and helped me. Much love! pic.twitter.com/EKdmpCdYbH — Martha Isbell (@mottjones) April 21, 2019

Leonard, 23, was a second round pick by the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft. He led the NFL with 163 tackles and had seven sacks, eight passes defensed, four forced fumbles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 15 starts last season.

Leonard was also named an All-Pro for his rookie year efforts.