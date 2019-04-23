Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. goes off on Giants, says franchise 'OK with losing'

Odell Beckham was critical of what he called the New York Giants' lack of desire to win in a tweeting spree Monday. The Pro Bowl wide receiver was traded to the Cleveland Browns in March. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- New Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had some harsh words on Twitter for his former franchise, the New York Giants.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in March. The three-time Pro Bowl selection hasn't been shy in talking about the split. He took it one step further by replying to fans Monday on the social media platform.

He first responded to a Twitter user who said Beckham's actions in New York were bad for the Giants' culture.

"The truth shall set you free my friend," Beckham said. "I was raised to be honest. I'm a winner, I don't accept losing and making excuses for it. So me speaking up to hopefully change a culture into something better, is bad for the culture? Lol that makes sense to you, hey man whatever helps you sleep."

Beckham followed that tweet by calling on "haters" to tweet him so that he could respond. He told another user that he gave the Giants everything he had.

Ask any one of my teammates of who I was as a teammates and a man and a person.... yes I’m cancer to a place that’s ok wit losing because I want to win that BADDD. Ur absolutely correct ! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

Beckham fired back at another user who made fun of him crying.

"It does say in the NFL rulebook that you're not allowed to cry and have passion when you've dedicated your entire life to your dreams," Beckham tweeted. "Lol holla at me when you know what it's like to put your all into something and not be satisfied with mediocracy!"

The star wide receiver also said that he will never return to the Giants, but will forever love the franchise for giving him his first opportunity. He also called the Giants' manner of moving on from him "disrespectful."

Beckham criticized his former franchise for signing him to a five-year, $95 million extension and then going on to trade him.

"'We didn't sign him to trade him,'" Beckham tweeted, quoting Giants general manager Dave Gettleman. "You don't get married to get a divorce ... I tried my best, the situation I had been in since I got there never changed ... we were still losing. Period ... money doesn't bring happiness brotha ... remember that."

Another user called Beckham a "cancer" to the Giants' locker room. Beckham responded by criticizing the Giants once more.

"Ask any one of my teammates of who I was as a teammates and a man and a person ... yes I'm cancer to a place that's OK with losing because I want to win that bad," Beckham tweeted. "You're absolutely correct!"

The Browns star continued his tweeting spree before asking for some restaurant suggestions in Cleveland.

Beckham reported to the Browns on the first day of their voluntary off-season workout program. Cleveland has voluntary minicamp from Tuesday through Thursday before beginning mandatory minicamp June 4.