Eagles OT Lane Johnson claps back at Donovan McNabb for Carson Wentz slight

Philadelphia Eagles Lane Johnson speaks to the media at Super Bowl LII Opening Night at Xcel Energy Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on January 29, 2018. Super Bowl LII will be played between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots on Feb 4th at U.S. Bank Stadium. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson protected Carson Wentz in a different way this weekend, responding to a slight on the quarterback from a franchise icon.

Johnson tweeted his support for Wentz in response to comments made by former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb. McNabb told CBS Radio Saturday that he thinks the Eagles should look to draft another quarterback if Wentz can't advance the team in the playoffs.

"I think, personally, if he can't get out of the second round in the next two, maybe three, years, but really two years, to be honest with you," McNabb said. "If he can't get out of the second round, they should look to possibly draft another quarterback because you just don't know about his durability.

"Staying healthy is very key in this league. The team only goes as far as their quarterback takes them. And they put so many eggs in the basket with Carson Wentz and he has to prove that in the next two years."

Johnson responded to the slight by tweeting a series of snake emojis and writing: "... and you wonder why nobody respects you when you come back!"

McNabb posted a GIF to his Twitter account on Monday, including an image of a little boy saluting from a crowd at a baseball game.

"Happy Monday everyone," McNabb wrote in the post.

Wentz, 26, led the team to a 11-2 record last year before being lost for the season with an injury. He was putting up MVP-like numbers before the injury, completing 60.2 percent of his throws for 3,296 yards, 33 scores and seven interceptions in 13 starts. The Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl while led by backup quarterback Nick Foles.

Wentz also dealt with numerous injuries during his 2018 season, leading to questions about his long-term durability.

Foles left the team in free agency this off-season, signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Philadelphia's decision to let Foles walk signified a belief in Wentz as their franchise quarterback. The Eagles took Wentz with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

McNabb continued his Twitter response by clarifying his comments on Monday.

"For those of you who misread, didn't understand, were confused or just didn't like my comments let me clarify it for you," McNabb said. "Let me start by saying there's no beef, riff or ill-will toward Wentz or the Eagles."

"My comments were strictly based off of experience and understanding of how The business of football works. You are consistently evaluated everyday, every game and if you are reliable and or healthy enough to play. I know at times as players and fans it can be confusing to move on from a beloved player but due to the business of health and trust tough decisions are usually made."

"Maybe people just didn't like it because it's coming from me or I answered a question from one of the talents on the radio the way you didn't agree with. If that's how you feel I'm sorry you feel that way. It's the nature of the game."

McNabb, 42, made the Pro Bowl six times during his 13-year NFL tenure. He posted a 9-7 record in the playoffs, but never won a Super Bowl.