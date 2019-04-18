Jets' C.J. Mosley says team can knock Patriots off top of AFC East

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase was hired in January after being fired by the Miami Dolphins. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Linebacker C.J. Mosley says the New York Jets feel they have the tools, players and game-plan to knock the New England Patriots off the top of the AFC East.

Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets this off-season in free agency.

The defender told reporters during a conference call Wednesday that new coach Adam Gase also wants to knock off the Super Bowl champions, who have won the division 10 consecutive times and in 15 of the last 16 seasons.

"He's going for that one team that's been winning every single year in this division," Mosley said, according to the New York Post.

"[Gase] said that's one of the main reasons he came here, and we all believe that and the guys that are new additions to the team, we're pretty much here for the same reason. We know what team that's been on top for a long time. We feel we have the tools and the players and the game-plan is to get that done."

The Patriots swept the Jets in 2018, 2017 and 2016. New York's last win before the six-game losing streak to New England came in overtime on Dec. 27, 2015.

The Jets fired coach Todd Bowles in December and hired Gase in January, after he was fired by the Miami Dolphins.

Gase has his work cut out for him, as the Jets have posted a winning record in just one season since 2010. The Jets haven't won the AFC East since 2002, despite being swept by New England that season.

Gase posted a 2-4 record against the Patriots during his Dolphins tenure. Miami won both of those games at home, while going winless in Foxborough, Mass.