Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins 'best in the world' at 'Fortnite'

Ninja (L) attends an awards ceremony with his wife, Jessica Blevins. Ninja has broken numerous streaming viewing records in his gaming career. He was named to Time's list of the 100 most influential people Wednesday. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he was "at a complete loss of words" when he teamed up with superstar video game streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins in 2018.

Smith-Schuster described the iconic streaming session, which also featured global musician Drake and rapper Travis Scott, with Ninja after the gamer was named one of Time's 100 most influential people Wednesday.

"I play in the NFL, so you'd think I wouldn't be star-struck much. But last March, when I -- along with Drake and Travis Scott -- got in a Fortnite game with Ninja for the first time, I was at a complete loss for words!" Smith-Schuster wrote. "I was among the millions of people all across the world who had been watching Ninja play Fortnite, the popular video game, every day for months."

Smith-Schuster, who is also an avid gamer, praised Ninja for his ability as a player and a pioneer in the streaming industry.

"He was the unquestioned best in the world at his craft, something I had so much respect for both as an athlete and as a fan. Now, he was single-handedly blending gaming and pop culture. I've been a huge video-game fanatic my whole life. But people have seen it as childish and a waste of time. Ninja was huge in building up the credibility of eSports.

"At the end of the day, Ninja is an absolute legend, and someone to whom we owe a lot for making gaming what it is today."

Ninja has set multiple streaming viewing records while playing Fortnite on Twitch, a popular streaming platform. Smith-Schuster had 111 receptions for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns last season.