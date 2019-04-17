Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (L) had 97 catches for 1,196 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games last season, making his second consecutive Pro Bowl. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen recently showed he has another set of skills, posting a video of himself singing while playing piano.

Allen posted the video Tuesday on social media. The 6-foot-2, 211-pound Pro Bowl pass-catcher sang Best Part by Daniel Caesar, featuring H.E.R.

"Practice After Practice," Allen wrote for the caption on the video. "Oh yeah I'm on the keys wit it too. Love this song."

The video had more than 30,000 views on Instagram by Wednesday afternoon. It also had several comments from NFL players, including Golden Tate, Marvin Jones, John Ross, Josh Bellamy and Desmond Harrison.

"Smooth," Ross wrote.

"Dat boi good," Bellamy added.

Tate referenced New York Jets star Le'Veon Bell. The running back, who signed with the Jets as a free agent this off-season, also is a rapper. Bell posted a video of one of his raps this off-season on social media and asked for feedback. Allen obliged to the feedback request, but got into a back-and-forth with Bell after he called the music "trash."

"Bro Le'Veon should do a feature with you, low key," Tate wrote in the comment section of Allen's post.

Allen, 26, had 97 catches for 1,196 yards and six scores in 16 games last season for the Chargers. He has now made the Pro Bowl for two consecutive seasons.