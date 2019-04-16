Fantasy Football: RB Ronald Jones impressing new coaching staff

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected USC running back Ronald Jones II in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but he only appeared in eight games last season. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Running back Ronald Jones only appeared in eight games in 2018, but he is the player who has most impressed Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaches this off-season.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said as much when he met with reporters Tuesday during the team's off-season training program.

Jones, 21, had 44 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries last season. He also had seven catches for 33 yards. Jones didn't make his season debut until Sept. 30, when the Buccaneers lost to the Chicago Bears.

Licht said new coach Bruce Arians "feels very good about" the Buccaneers' running back situation.

"He has gone on record talking about Peyton [Barber] and I would say that our -- probably right now, the guy that we're all collective the most impressed with right now is Rojo [Jones]. Just his attitude, his willingness to do extra and you can just see the confidence rising in him. So, I don't know if anything has changed in the way that we look at running backs. We may emphasis one thing over another, but nothing has really changed."

Barber was the Buccaneers' leading rusher in 2018, with 871 yards on 234 carries, averaging 3.7 yards per carry. Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston had the second-most rushing yards with 281 yards on 49 attempts.

Andre Ellington, Shaun Wilson and Dare Ogunbowale are also on the depth chart at running back for the Buccaneers.

For fantasy football purposes, this is a situation to avoid in the early rounds. Jones is still the breakout play on draft day, but only if you can get him in the later rounds for bench depth or as a lottery ticket.