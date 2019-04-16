Cornerback Alterraun Verner (R) played four seasons for the Tennessee Titans after being selected in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. File Photo by Mark Cowan/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Former Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner will sign a one-day contract so he can retire with the franchise.

Tennessee announced the move Tuesday.

Verner announced his retirement in March. The 30-year-old defender entered the league as a fourth round pick by the Titans in the 2010 NFL Draft. Verner played his first four seasons with the Titans, including a Pro Bowl 2013 campaign. He played three seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2017.

The UCLA product went unsigned during the 2018 season. He retires with 15 interceptions in 125 appearances during his NFL career.

"I had a great eight year run," Verner said in his March 18 retirement announcement on Instagram. "I would not trade my experiences for the world. God has been so good to me while in the NFL. Allowing myself to compete against the best of the best. I am truly thankful I was given the opportunity that so many others were not able to achieve."

The Titans had the first day of their off-season conditioning program Monday and start mandatory minicamp June 11.