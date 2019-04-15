Philadelphia Eagles running back Josh Adams (33) had 511 yards and three scores in 14 games during his 2018 campaign. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will be without running back Josh Adams for the start of their off-season program.

Sources told NJ.com and NFL Network that Adams will not be among the players participating in the off-season training and conditioning as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

Adams had labrum surgery in January and was given a six-month recovery timetable. He still could participate in the Eagles' training camp in July.

The undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame ran for a team-high 511 yards and had three scores on 120 carries while appearing in 14 games during his rookie campaign. Adams ran for 169 yards and scored a touchdown and ran for a two-point conversion in the Eagles' back-to-back NFC East wins against the New York Giants and Washington Redskins on Nov. 25 and Dec. 3, respectively.

Adams was added to the Eagles' 53-man roster in Week 3 after fellow running back Darren Sproles sustained a hamstring injury. He earned the starting job in Week 11.

Philadelphia began its off-season program Monday. The Eagles also have Jordan Howard, Wendell Smallwood, Boston Scott, Donnel Pumphrey and Corey Clement in their running backs room. The Eagles added Howard in March by trading a sixth round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears.