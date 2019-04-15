Eagles QB Carson Wentz says his back isn't fully healed

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz played in 11 games last season, throwing 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions before his season ended with a stress fracture in his back. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said Monday that the stress fracture in his back is not fully healed.

Wentz said on Monday during the start of the team's off-season training program that he still is recovering from the injury.

"It's still getting there," Wentz said. "Some of this stuff just takes time, but that's not really the main concern. It's just kind of how I feel, and I feel pretty good with where I'm at."

The injury ended Wentz's season with three weeks left in the regular season.

He missed both of the Eagles' playoff games, a win at Chicago against the Bears before a loss in the NFC divisional round to New Orleans.

Wentz said Monday he hopes he will be ready to play when the team starts OTAs on May 21.

"That's the goal," he said. "But there really is no timetable, no rush. But I feel good with the progression I've been on."

The last two seasons have ended early for Wentz. He tore his ACL during the Eagles' Super Bowl run in 2017, and then had the stress fracture last season end his year.

"I definitely feel better where I'm at [compared with last off-season] both physically and mentally, and I'm really excited," Wentz said.

"Feels like the first day of school today a little bit. It's exciting."