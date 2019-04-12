Minnesota Vikings, wide receiver Adam Thielen agree to contract extension

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) and the team reached an agreement on a contract extension Friday. Thielen will earn $64 million on the four-year deal. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings and wide receiver Adam Thielen agreed to a four-year contract extension Friday, the team announced.

The financial details of the two-time Pro Bowl wideout's contract were revealed in an Instagram post by Team IFA, the agency that represents the receiver. Thielen will make $64 million and can earn up to $73 million with incentives. He received $35 million in guaranteed money, according to the NFL Network.

Thielen had two years remaining on the four-year extension he signed in March 2017. He was scheduled to make a base salary of about $6 million in the 2019 season. The breakout receiver will now earn an average of $16 million each year.

The Vikings signed Thielen as an undrafted free agent out of Division II member Minnesota State Mankato in 2013. The wideout has blossomed into one of the NFL's top receivers. He is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and recorded a career-high 1,373 yards, 113 receptions and nine receiving touchdowns last season.

In his professional career, Thielen has appeared in 80 games with 46 starts. He has 293 catches for 3,897 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Thielen is one of eight players under contract with the Vikings through the 2022 season. Stefon Diggs, Anthony Barr, Everson Griffen, Linval Joseph, Xavier Rhodes, Eric Kendricks and Danielle Hunter are locked up to multiyear deals.