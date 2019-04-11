New York Jets sign former Green Bay Packers RB Ty Montgomery

Former Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) signed with the New York Jets the same day he visited with the team. He was scheduled to visit with the Miami Dolphins on Friday. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Former Green Bay Packers running back/receiver Ty Montgomery signed with the New York Jets, the team announced Thursday.

Sources told the NFL Network that Montgomery visited with the Jets earlier Thursday and had a meeting scheduled with the Miami Dolphins on Friday. It's a one-year deal for the versatile tailback, sources told ESPN. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The Packers originally drafted Montgomery in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He spent almost four seasons with the franchise until he was traded to the Ravens midway through the 2018 campaign.

Montgomery played in 13 games between the Baltimore Ravens and Packers last season and ran for 188 yards and one touchdown.

In his NFL career, Montgomery has switched between running back and wide receiver. He has 192 carries for 932 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, with 107 receptions for 892 yards and three scores in the passing game.

Montgomery adds depth to the team's playmaking group, which consists of receivers Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder and Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell.