New York Giants finalizing four-year contract with WR Sterling Shepard

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) has one year remaining on his current contract, which had a base salary of $1.2 million. His new deal would make him the team's highest-paid receiver. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- The New York Giants are close to completing a large contract extension with wide receiver Sterling Shepard.

Sources told the NFL Network and ESPN on Wednesday that the Giants are finalizing a four-year, $41 million deal with the wideout. The deal includes $21.3 million in guaranteed money.

Shepard was set to enter the final season of his current contract, which had a base salary of $1.2 million. The agreement would make the Oklahoma product the Giants' highest-paid receiver.

New York originally selected Shepard in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He started all 16 regular-season games in his rookie season and had an immediate impact. He recorded 65 catches for 683 yards and a career-high eight receiving touchdowns.

Shepard had career highs in catches (66) and yards (872) and tallied four touchdowns last season. In his three campaigns with the Giants, he has 190 receptions for 2,286 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 12 yards per catch.

The Giants, who traded star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns this off-season, previously signed former Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles wideout Golden Tate in free agency.

With the departure of Beckham and Tate's unfamiliarity with head coach Pat Shurmur's offensive scheme, the franchise could rely on Shepard heavily in the 2019-20 season.