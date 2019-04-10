New England Patriots meet with free-agent WR Demaryius Thomas

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is coming off a season in which he was traded in October to the Houston Texans. He had 59 catches for 677 yards and five touchdowns last year. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots visited with former Denver Broncos and Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas on Wednesday.

Sources told the NFL Network and ESPN that Thomas, who was traded from Denver to Houston last October, met with team officials about joining the team this upcoming season.

Thomas is working his way back from a torn ACL, which he suffered in Week 16 last season in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last season, Thomas hauled in 59 catches for 677 yards and five touchdowns.

He pulled in 23 catches for 275 yards and two scores following the trade to Houston.

Thomas had five straight 1,000-yard seasons for the Broncos from 2012-16, and won a Super Bowl title in Denver in the 2016 season.