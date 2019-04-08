Steelers LB Ryan Shazier shows progress with box jump

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier missed the entire 2018 season after injuring his neck in a 2017 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier showed off the progress he has made since suffering a career-threatening neck injury by doing a box jump.

Shazier posted the feat Sunday on his Instagram account. The 28-year-old sustained the brutal injury during a Dec. 4, 2017 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was attempting to make a tackle during the play. Shazier hit the Bengals' Josh Malone awkwardly and stayed on the ground. He had to be taken off the field on a stretcher.

He underwent spinal stabilization surgery a few days later and has not played since. Shazier was not able to walk 16 months ago, but Sunday he showed that he still has some major athleticism by taking the leap.

Shazier was assisted by a member of the Steelers' staff as he eyed the box. He crouched down before taking flight and landing on the top of the workout equipment.

"Dedication = hard work + patience," Shazier wrote for the caption on the clip.

Shazier's video had nearly 500,000 views as of Monday morning. The post also had comments from several other athletes, as well as current and former teammates, including Le'Veon Bell, T.J. Watt and James Conner.

"Whooooaaaaaaaa," Bell wrote.

The Steelers announced that they tolled Shazier's contract into the 2019 season, meaning he will remain with the franchise while making the veteran minimum. He will also continue to receive the NFL's insurance plan. Shazier will be on the reserve/PUP list for the 2019 season.

Shazier resumed jogging in December. The two-time Pro Bowl selection had a career-high 89 tackles and 11 passes defensed in 12 games during his 2017 season. He also had three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery during his 2017 campaign. Shazier joined the Steelers as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.