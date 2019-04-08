Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel (shown in 2014) says he is communicating with multiple NFL coaches. Manziel had stops in the CFL and AAF after being released by the Browns in 2016. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Former NFL, CFL and AAF quarterback Johnny Manziel says he now wants to be known as "John."

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner appeared on the Dan Patrick Show Monday, where he talked about his brief career in the Alliance of American Football League.

"I got a little update. I actually go by John these days," Manziel said. "I'm just kinda turning the page and moving forward a little bit."

Manziel, 26, last played in the NFL during the 2015 season, before participating in -- and later being banned by the CFL. He signed with the AAF's Memphis Express in March. The league disbanded last week, with multiple players signing with NFL teams.

Manziel said he has spoken with NFL teams over the last few years and he currently has open communication with coaches in the league.

"I'm trying not to get too up about it or anything that comes my way," Manziel said. "I'm just taking it day by day and trying to make the best of what's going on."

Manziel said he has "no regrets" about his CFL experience. He also said the "stigma" of having to be a prototypically-sized quarterback is "out the window" when it comes to having success at the NFL level.

"I think it's trending to, finally: can you play ball or can you not play? If you can, somebody believes in you and says 'we are going to tailor some of these things around you to be successful.' I think that's the recipe for success," Manziel said.

Manziel was asked if he would be willing to be a back-up quarterback, based on his competitive nature. Manziel said he would be willing to be a practice squad quarterback.

"All I want is an opportunity to come in and prove that I believe I'm a different person these days," Manziel said. "I believe I'm willing to put in the work to get to where I want to be and I'm not scared of that anymore."

The 6-foot quarterback completed 57 percent of his passes for 1,675 yards, seven scores and seven interceptions in 15 games for the Browns during his two-year NFL tenure. The No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft also ran for 259 yards and a touchdown for the Browns. Manziel said he would be interested in working on the media side of football or in a "coaching setting" if his playing career doesn't materialize at the NFL level.