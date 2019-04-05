Police aim rifle at Dak Prescott's dog after neighborhood attack

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is entering his fourth season after being picked in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Frisco, Texas, police pointed a rifle at one of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's dogs after one of the pets bit a neighbor in February.

Prescott was not home when two of his dogs escaped from his home. One of the dogs -- an American Staffordshire terrier named Icon -- began fighting with a neighbors dog before a woman attempted to separate the animals. Prescott's dog bit the woman, who was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Icon was quarantined at the Collin County Animal Shelter in McKinney, Texas following the incident. Prescott's other loose dog, Legend, was returned home.

A woman walked up to the dogs at one point in the video and an officer told her to "be careful" because Icon had "blood all over him."

Both animals were loaded into an animal services vehicle.

The police video also shows Prescott's friend walk over with leashes to restrain the pets. Prescott's father, Nathaniel Prescott, also made an appearance. He apologized and promised Legend would not get out after he was returned into his custody.

"It could have been worse," an officer told Nathaniel Prescott. "We were standing out here and all we had was guns."

"We really didn't want any of that."

Prescott and the city reached an agreement in March and Icon was released from the shelter, but it is now allowed to stay in Frisco. Prescott must transfer custody of the dog to his veterinarian until he can make arrangements to move Icon out of Frisco.