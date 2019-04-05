Minnesota Vikings CB Holton Hill receives four-game suspension

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill (24) was suspended four games Friday after a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- The NFL suspended Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill for the first four games of the 2019 regular season.

Sources told the NFL Network that Hill violated the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He is still eligible to participate in all of the Vikings' off-season practices and preseason contests.

Hill previously was suspended while playing at Texas for a violation of team rules. According to the Pioneer Press, the defensive back had issues with multiple failed drug tests in college, leading to a large decline in his NFL Draft stock.

Hill originally joined the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Texas in 2018. In his rookie season with the team, the cornerback saw action in all 16 regular-season games, with three starts.

Hill recorded 36 total tackles, one interception and seven passes defensed in his first season in the league.

The Vikings signed former Alliance of American Football (AAF) defensive backs Derron Smith and Duke Thomas on Friday to add depth in the secondary. Both Smith and Thomas played for the San Antonio Commanders before the AAF suspended its operations this week.