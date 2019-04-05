April 5 (UPI) -- Former Arizona Hotshots running back Jhurell Pressley might be heading from the AAF to the NFL, but he is facing a two-game suspension if signed.

A source told NFL Network that Pressley is being suspended for two games for a "pending issue." The suspension is delaying the signing. Pressley has two workouts next week and could be signed at any time.

The Alliance of American Football announced Thursday that all players are authorized to sign with NFL teams.

Pressley, 26, led the AAF with 431 rushing yards this season. He also had 86 yards and two scores on 11 receptions. He scored once on the ground for the Hotshots. Pressley never took a regular season snap in the NFL, but did spend time with the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants.

He spent time on the Giants' practice squad during the 2018 season, before joining the AAF.

Pressley rushed for 2,725 yards and 35 touchdowns on 394 carries during his collegiate career at New Mexico.