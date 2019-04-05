Former Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy (C) did not play last season after signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Free agent running back Eddie Lacy worked out for the Baltimore Ravens Friday.

The five-year veteran did not play during the 2018 season. Lacy, 28, played his first four seasons with the Green Bay Packers before suiting up for the Seattle Seahawks for his 2017 campaign.

Lacy made the Pro Bowl in his rookie season, after being selected as a second round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He ran for more than 1,100 yards and scored double digit touchdowns in each of his first two NFL seasons. Lacy totalled just three rushing scores and averaged 432 yards in his last three seasons in the league.

Lacy's agents at SportsTrust Advisors confirmed the workout Friday afternoon.

The Ravens brought in former New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in free agency, signing the veteran to a three-year, $15 million pact. Baltimore also has Gus Edwards on its depth chart at the position.

Edwards was a breakout rookie in 2018, rushing for a team-high 718 yards and averaging 5.2 yards per carry in 11 games for the Ravens. Baltimore released running back Alex Collins following an off-season arrest in March.