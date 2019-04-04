April 4 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton was arrested for the third time in fewer than three months Thursday in Miami.

The University of Miami product joined the Bengals as a fourth round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was booked into jail at 11:10 a.m. Thursday at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Walton was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed firearm, resisting an officer without violence, possession of marijuana and reckless driving, according to Miami-Dade County inmate records. The 21-year-old's arrest stemmed from a March 12 car chase involving Walton in Miami.

Police officers pulled over Walton in his rented BMW, according to court documents. Walton got out of the car and officers ordered him to get on the ground. Walton got on the ground before running away. An officer hit Walton in the back with a Taser but he pulled out the prongs and vanished.

Walton already was facing charges of misdemeanor battery and a misdemeanor marijuana possession at the time of the March 12 chase.

The 5-foot-10, 202-pound running back had 34 yards on 14 carries in 14 games last season for the Bengals. He also had five receptions for 41 yards and five special teams tackles.

Walton is signed with the Bengals through 2021 and has a $570,000 base salary in 2019.