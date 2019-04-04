April 4 (UPI) -- Cornerback Keith Reaser is headed from the AAF to the NFL, after agreeing to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday.

The former fifth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2014 NFL Draft played four NFL seasons before being cut by the Chiefs in September. Reaser, 27, played for the Orlando Apollos during the Alliance of American Football season, making 12 tackles and hauling in three interceptions.

He was the highest-graded cornerback in the AAF, according to Pro Football Focus.

The AAF suspended operations earlier this week and announced Thursday that its players were allowed to sign with NFL franchises.

Betting site FanDuel declared the Apollos the AAF league champions and will pay out futures bets to people who put money on the squad to win the title.

Reaser had 154 tackles, 11 passes defensed, seven tackles for a loss, five interceptions and a touchdown in 40 games during his collegiate career at Florida Atlantic.