Atlanta Falcons re-sign versatile Kemal Ishmael, add offensive guard

Atlanta Falcons defender Kemal Ishmael (36) signed a one-year extension with the team Wednesday. The Falcons also added offensive guard Adam Gettis. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons re-signed veteran linebacker Kemal Ishmael to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The franchise also announced the signing of offensive lineman Adam Gettis to a similar one-year deal. Financial terms of both contracts weren't disclosed.

Ishmael entered the league as a seventh-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Central Florida by the Falcons. The versatile defender has spent time as a safety and linebacker with the team, most recently serving as a key reserve linebacker.

The 27-year-old Ishmael played in all 16 games for the Falcons last season and recorded 21 total tackles and one pass defensed. His best NFL season came in 2014 when he saw action in 16 games (10 starts) and registered a career-high 97 stops, four interceptions and six passes defensed.

During his six seasons in Atlanta, Ishmael has tallied 231 tackles, five interceptions, 13 passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.

Gettis, 30, previously played the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The New York Giants originally drafted him in the fifth round of the 2012 draft.

Gettis has played for five different NFL teams in his seven seasons in the league, including the Washington Redskins, Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders. He has played in 17 games and made one start.

Gettis is the third offensive lineman the Falcons have signed this off-season. Atlanta added James Carpenter and Jamon Brown in free agency.