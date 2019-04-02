Houston Texans safety Andre Hal retires from NFL 'completely healthy'

Houston Texans free safety Andre Hal (29) was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma last June. The Texans announced in September that he was in remission. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Houston Texans safety Andre Hal is retiring from the NFL.

The 26-year-old defensive back announced Tuesday on social media that he's ending his playing career "completely healthy."

"One thing I've learned in life is that change is inevitable and life goes through seasons. This season of my life has come to an end," Hal wrote on Twitter. "I will be retiring from the NFL. My health did not have anything to do with my decision. I am completely healthy. Thank you to the Houston Texans organization for giving me the opportunity to live my childhood dream. I also want to thank my family and friends for their support. I truly appreciate it."

Hal was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma last June. The Texans announced in September that his disease was in remission. He was activated to the roster in October and played in nine games, including the playoffs, last season despite his recent diagnosis.

Hal saw his playing time increase as the season progressed, eventually playing 58 of the team's 67 defensive snaps in the Texans' playoff loss against the Indianapolis Colts. He had 13 combined tackles, three interceptions and five passes defensed last season.

"Andre Hal is the epitome of what it means to be a Houston Texans player. What he overcame last season is nothing short of incredible and is an inspiration to every single person in this building," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said in a statement. "Over the last five years, Andre's leadership, infectious personality in the locker room and play-making skills on the field were instrumental to our success. He's what this place is all about. Although Andre will be missed, I have no doubt that he will be extremely successful in the next chapter of his life."

The Texans originally selected Hal in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Vanderbilt. He compiled 189 total tackles, 31 passes defensed, 12 interceptions, two forced fumbles and one sack in his five-year professional career.