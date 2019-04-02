April 2 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is adding an acting credit to his resume by appearing in the upcoming season of Game of Thrones.

A source told NFL Network that the Chargers' star pass-rusher will make a cameo appearance on the HBO show. The eighth and final season of the show premieres April 14.

Bosa, 23, was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. His brother Nick Bosa is also expected to be a top five pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Bosa made his first Pro Bowl in 2017 after picking up 70 tackles, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass defensed in 16 starts for Los Angeles. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound defender had 23 tackles and 5.5 sacks in seven games last season for the Chargers.

Bosa's appearance won't be the first for an athlete on the show. New York Mets star pitcher Noah Syndergaard made an appearance on the show in season seven. Syndergaard portrayed a general on the losing side of a battle against Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen and her army.

Syndergaard was on the set in Caceres, Spain. He took his parents to the one day filming. Singer Ed Sheeran has also appeared on Game of Thrones.

Bosa is an avid fan of the show, which he spoke about in an interview in 2017 in the Orange County Register.

"Jon Snow says we're all on the same side because we're breathing," Bosa told the Register. "At this point, we're all just rooting for the living now. All of the fighting for the throne is going to be pretty insignificant pretty soon."

Bosa has several Chargers teammates who are also obsessed with the show.