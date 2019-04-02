April 2 (UPI) -- The Alliance of American Football will suspend all football operations Tuesday.

The moves comes a week after AAF majority owner Tom Dundon told USA Today that the NFL Players Association's lack of cooperation in allowing young players to play in both leagues could cause the league to fold.

"If the players union is not going to give us young players, we can't be a development league," Dundon, told USA Today. "We are looking at our options, one of which is discontinuing the league."

Dundon invested $250 million to the league in March. Sources told the Action Network Dundon will lose about $70 million of his investment. Dundon also owns the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes.

AAF co-founders Charlie Ebersol and Bill Polian envisioned the league as a feeder system to the NFL after three years of operating on its own.

The AAF debuted in March and has a slate of four games scheduled for this weekend. The Orlando Appolos are in first place in the Eastern Conference, while the Arizona Hotshots top the Western Division.

Several former NFL players play in the AAF, including Trent Richardson, Charles Johnson, Kenneth Farrow II, Christian Hackenberg and Jonny Manziel.

Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman told NFL Network he believes multiple AAF players will be signed by NFL teams.

Sources told ESPN that The AAF held a call with all players and staff at 1 p.m. Tuesday.