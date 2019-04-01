Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Kenny Britt (C) sat out the 2018 season after being cut by the New England Patriots. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Free agent wide receiver Kenny Britt is visiting the Washington Redskins on Monday.

A source informed NFL Network of the workout.

Britt, 30, played in 12 games in 2017 for the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns. He totalled 256 yards and two touchdowns on 43 receptions during his 2017 campaign. Britt played his first five seasons for the Tennessee Titans before joining the St. Louis Rams in 2014.

He signed a four-year, $32.5 million deal with the Browns in 2017 before being cut that same season. Britt signed a two-year deal with the Patriots days after his release from the Browns during the 2017 season.

The Patriots cut Britt again in August after he spent training camp with the team. He tried out for the squad in September, but was not re-signed. He sat out the entire 2018 season.

The nine-year veteran had his most productive seasons while catching passes from new Redskins quarterback Case Keenum. Britt brought in 68 catches for 1,002 yards and five scores in 15 starts during his 2016 campaign with the Rams with Keenum as the starting quarterback.