Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gained more than 100,000 followers during his first day on Twitter. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPII | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- New England Patriots fans can relax, Tom Brady is not retiring, despite his Twitter declaration Monday.

Brady used his first-ever tweet to announce that he is walking away from the game.

"I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting," Brady tweeted Monday afternoon. The tweet had more than 100,000 interactions in just a few hours.

Brady followed the tweet by writing: "Was this a bad joke?"

The future Hall of Fame gunslinger also gained more than 100,000 followers during his first day on Twitter. He follows about 50 accounts, including his wife Gisele Bundchen, the Patriots, Rob Gronkowski and Kyrie Irving.

Brady was previously only on Facebook and Instagram. He joined Instagram in 2017. The 41-year-old has been active on Facebook for several years.

Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman used a GIF to reply to Brady's declaration.

"Don't you dare," the message said.

"Twitter rookie move," Brady's former teammate Teddy Bruschi tweeted.

Twitter was a bit more complementary of the quarterback joining their platform, writing: "Now that's how the [GOAT] joins Twitter."

The six-time Super Bowl champion is set to return for his 20th season in 2019, the final year of his current contract with the AFC East power. Brady completed 65.8 percent of his throws for 4,355 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 16 starts last season.