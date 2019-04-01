Keenan Allen calls Le'Veon Bell's rap 'trash'

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell signed a blockbuster contract in free agency with the New York Jets in March after sitting out for the 2018 season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen didn't hold back in his critique of Le'Veon Bell's latest music, calling it trash on Twitter.

The New York Jets running back posted a video of himself rapping Sunday night on the social media platform. He wrote "are you ready?" while including a fireball and trashcan emoji, asking users which one to pick.

"I gotta keep it band bro. This ain't it," Allen tweeted Monday, including a trashcan emoji.

Allen's teammate Mike Williams said "this man so funny on here bro." Allen responded by saying he was just "shooting the facts."

if youu honestly felt that way, youu could've just txted me and said that...lol but it seems even ppl with check marks wanna troll to seek attention for mentions now a days...enjoy this buzz fuzz, it's still all positive vibes - Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) April 1, 2019

Bell had a more pointed response for Allen.

"If you honestly felt that way, you could've just texted me and said that," Bell tweeted. "Lol but it seems even people with check marks wanna troll to seek attention for mentions now a days ... enjoy this buzz fuzz, it's still all positive vibes."

"I was not trolling on my momma bro," Allen responded. "I don't troll. Like I said I speak facts. You shouldn't have asked if you ain't want the truth. All love over here bro."

Allen also said it should have been Bell's real friends that said what he said.

Bell also received some positive reviews for the song. The blockbuster free agent signing joined the Jets in March after announcing the release of his new album Life's A Gamble. He includes several references to his NFL career and the Pittsburgh Steelers in his songs.