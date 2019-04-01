Colin Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016 season with the San Francisco 49ers. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was back to throwing touchdown passes, finding pay dirt during a charity game in Atlanta.

Kaepernick participated in Quavo Huncho Day Sunday at Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Ga. The celebrity flag football event benefits Atlanta-area youth and is also a celebration for the Migos rapper's birthday.

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid and quarterback Cam Newton, Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, Denver Broncos star Von Miller, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and wrestling legend Ric Flair were also in attendance.

Kaepernick found the end zone multiple times. One of his plays was a pass to the back of the end zone, where he found Barkley for six points. He also threw a score to Reid.

He also hit Quavo with a pass in the back of the end zone for a two-point conversion.

Kaepernick hasn't played in an NFL game since Jan. 1, 2017 while with the 49ers. He settled his grievance against the NFL in February after alleging NFL owners colluded against him to keep him out of the league following his protests of racial inequality and police brutality by kneeling as the national anthem played before games during the 2016 season.

The 31 year old completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while posting a 1-10 record as a starter in 12 games during his final season.