Ex-Cowboy Michael Irvin says tests show he's cancer free

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin has announced he is does not have cancer after having tests last week. H made the announcement Sunday on Instagram. UPI file photo by Joe Marino | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin announced Sunday that testing to check for throat cancer came came back clean.

The Hall of Famer posted the news on his Instagram account, stating that all tests done came back 100 percent clear.

Last week, Irvin stated he had spent two days at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center undergoing tests.

Irvin said he began to have issues after the Cowboys beat the New Orleans Saints in November, and that he had lost his voice for nearly two months, prompting him to move forward with the testing.

Upon consulting with various throat specialists, they recommended a biopsy.

Irvin's father died from throat cancer at the age of 51, and his brother died in 2006 at 49 of stomach cancer. Michael Irvin is 53.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection has worked as an analyst with the NFL Network since 2009. His playing career was cut short in 1999 after he suffered a spinal injury in a game in Philadelphia against the Eagles.

Before the injury, he helped Dallas to win three Super Bowls, and was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007.