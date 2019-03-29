San Francisco 49ers wouldn't trade No. 2 pick for Odell Beckham Jr.

Former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to the Cleveland Browns on March 13. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers were in talks to acquire Odell Beckham Jr., but were unwilling to part with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Niners general manager John Lynch was on KNBR's Murph & Mac Podcast Friday when he provided details about the trade talks between the 49ers and New York Giants. He said the Giants wanted two first round picks for Beckham.

"On Odell we were very much in that, we had been in it," Lynch said. "I think ironically the fact that we had the No. 2 pick made it more difficult because they wanted that badly."

"They wanted two No. 1s and we weren't willing to part with that. That's too valuable of a pick, even for a player of his magnitude. So we tried to come up with creative different ways to get it done and it didn't work out, so you move on."

The Giants have the No. 6 overall pick in the draft. Beckham and defender Olivier Vernon were eventually traded to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for safety Jabrill Peppers, offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler and the Browns' first round and third round draft picks.

Lynch said that the 49ers also checked in on Antonio Brown, but determined they "were not interested in that for" their team.

Sources told NFL Network that the 49ers were "amenable" to moving down from the No. 2 overall pick to the No. 6 overall pick as part of a trade for Beckham, but the talks broke down when the teams discussed additional compensation.

The 49ers enter the season with Dante Pettis, Marquise Goodwin, Jordan Matthews and Trent Taylor on the depth chart at wide receiver.