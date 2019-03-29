Redskins coach Jay Gruden excited for WR Trey Quinn to 'dominate' in slot

Washington Redskins wide receiver Trey Quinn (R) was limited to three games in 2018 due to a high ankle sprain. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden says he is excited and ready to watch Trey Quinn dominate the slot wide receiver position.

Gruden mad the comments during the NFL annual meetings.

Quinn, 23, was a seventh round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The SMU product had just nine catches for 75 yards and a touchdown in three games last season. he sustained a high ankle sprain in the Redskins' season-opener and landed on injured reserve.

He returned for just two games before re-injuring his ankle in Week 12. While he saw limited action in 2018, Quinn should see the field much more in 2019 after the Redskins watched Jamison Crowder leave in free agency to sign with the New York Jets.

"Obviously losing Crowder hurts, hurts quite a bit," Gruden told Redskins.com. "But I'm ready to watch Trey Quinn jump in that slot role and dominate the position. I'm excited for him."

The 6-foot, 200-pound Quinn had 114 receptions for 1,236 yards and 13 touchdowns in 13 games during his junior season at SMU. Quinn played his first two college seasons at LSU, alongside running back Leonard Fournette.

Crowder, 25, was a fourth round pick by the Redskins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He had 388 yards and two scores on 49 receptions in nine games in 2018. Crowder also went down to a high ankle sprain in Week 5 and missed seven games last season.

Quinn was the last player selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.