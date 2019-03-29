Pro Bowl offensive lineman T.J. Lang retires after 10 seasons

Detroit Lions guard T.J. Lang (L) missed 10 games in 2018 due to a neck injury. The Lions released the two-time Pro Bowl selection in early March. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Veteran offensive lineman T.J. Lang has retired from the NFL after 10 seasons.

Lang, 31, announced his departure Friday on Twitter. The two-time Pro Bowl selection was a fourth round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. Lang played his first eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, before signing with the Detroit Lions in 2017.

The Lions cut Lang on March 8. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman started six games last season in Detroit. Lang won a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2011.

"For the past 3,624 days I have woken up with one goal in mind -- 'How can I be a better pro football player than I was yesterday?' Lang wrote. "Well, those days are now over. The only thing I ask myself today is how can I be a better husband, father, son, brother, friend. I will forever cherish the great times that I had playing this game."

"Thank you, Green Bay Packers for taking a chance on a 21-year-old kid and giving me the opportunity and patience to grow into a man and reach my full potential as a football player. Thank you, Detroit Lions for granting me a chance to finish my career in the place that I call home."

Lang said it wouldn't have been possible to play 10 NFL seasons without having great teammates, coaches, trainers, strength staff, doctors, agents, fans, family and friends.

"Whatever the next chapter holds, I hope to stay around the game in some capacity," Lang wrote. "It's been an amazing ride. Thank you all for being a part of it."

Lang missed 10 games last season due to neck and back injuries, as well as concussion-related issues.