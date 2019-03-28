Philadelphia Eagles acquire RB Jordan Howard in trade with Chicago Bears

Former Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. The Eagles sent a sixth-round pick in next year's draft to the Bears. The pick could become a fifth-round choice. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Philadelphia acquired Pro Bowl running back Jordan Howard in a trade with the Chicago Bears, the Eagles announced Thursday night.

Sources told the NFL Network that the Eagles traded a conditional 2020 draft pick for the running back. The Bears received a sixth-round selection in next year's draft, but conditions in the trade could change the draft choice to a fifth-round pick in 2020.

Howard's production dipped last season after the emergence of tailback Tarik Cohen in first-year head coach Matt Nagy's offense. Howard had 250 carries for 935 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 2018, with his yardage total being the lowest of his three-year NFL career.

Cohen had 99 rushes for 444 yards and three rushing scores, but excelled in the passing game with 71 catches for 725 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Howard remains on his rookie contract. He'll earn $2 million in the final season of his four-year deal.

The Indiana product joins Corey Clement, Josh Adams, Wendell Smallwood, Donnel Pumphrey and Boston Scott in the Eagles' backfield. The team parted ways with Pro Bowl running back Jay Ajayi and veteran Darren Sproles this off-season.

The 24-year-old Howard has gained 3,370 rushing yards since entering the league. Since the 2016 season, he trails only Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (4,048) and Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley (3,441) in yards.