New England Patriots DC Greg Schiano steps down from position

March 28 (UPI) -- New England Patriots defensive coordinator Greg Schiano stepped down from his role with the team, the coach announced Thursday.

Schiano cited a "need to spend more time on my faith and family."

"I have informed Mr. [Robert] Kraft and Coach [Bill] Belichick that I am stepping down from my position at the Patriots," Schiano said. "This is not the result of any one event, but rather a realization that I need to spend more time on my faith and family. I don't want to look back years from now and wish I had done things differently. Therefore, I am taking time away from the game to recalibrate my priorities."

The Patriots never officially announced the hiring of Schiano as the team's defensive coordinator. Sources told the NFL Network that New England hired him in February to replace Brian Flores, who became the Miami Dolphins' new head coach.

"I respect Coach Schiano greatly and appreciate his contributions to our staff and team," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said. "He is a friend who we support completely."

Schiano was the former head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-13) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2001-11). He spent the last three years as an assistant head coach and defensive coordinator under Urban Meyer at Ohio State.

Schiano's resignation comes one day after New England announced the hiring of former Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo. The team said Mayo would "work under" Schiano.

As of Thursday night, the only defensive coach listed on the Patriots' official website is safeties coach Steve Belichick, Bill's son.