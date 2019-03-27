Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign veteran QB Blaine Gabbert

Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Blaine Gabbert (7) reunites with former Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians in Tampa Bay. Arians coached Gabbert while with the Cardinals in 2017. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran quarterback Blaine Gabbert to a contract, the team announced Wednesday.

It's a one-year deal for Gabbert. The team didn't disclose financial terms of the agreement.

Gabbert reunites with former Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians in Tampa Bay. Arians coached the veteran signal-caller in 2017 while the duo were members of the Cardinals.

The Jacksonville Jaguars originally selected Gabbert in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Gabbert struggled with the Jaguars, eventually jumping to the San Francisco 49ers for three seasons. He played single seasons with the Tennessee Titans and Cardinals.

Last season with the Titans, Gabbert replaced injured starting quarterback Marcus Mariota on multiple occasions. He saw action in eight games (three starts) and had a 2-1 record as a starter. He threw for 626 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Gabbert has a 56.2 completion percentage with 9,063 yards, 48 touchdowns and 47 interceptions in eight seasons in the league.

Gabbert joins Jameis Winston, Ryan Griffin and Joe Callahan as the Buccaneers' fourth quarterback on the roster entering their off-season program.