Patriots add former LB Jerod Mayo to coaching staff

Former New England Patriots defender Jerod Mayo will return to the sidelines in 2019 as a coach for the AFC East franchise. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo is now a member of the team's coaching staff.

Mayo announced his new job Wednesday on Instagram.

The 2008 Defensive Rookie of the Year was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. Mayo, 33, played eight seasons for the Patriots, last suiting up for the AFC East power in 2015.

"Dear friends, family and Patriots nation," the two-time Pro Bowl selection and former All-Pro wrote. "It is with great excitement, passion, and sense of purpose to share with you that I have accepted coach Bill Belichick's offer to rejoin the New England Patriots as a coach."

Mayo said he is eager to get started and work hard alongside many of his former teammates and coaches.

"I want to thank my loved ones, the Kraft family, Bill Belichick and most importantly my wife Chantel and our four children, for their constant support as we enter this exciting new chapter of our lives."

Several of Mayo's former teammates and current Patriots had some fun with his announcement, commenting with jokes on the social media post.

"Coach Mayo," Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman wrote.

"Dope!!! Let me coach yo DBs in a couple years when you head coach," former Patriots and current Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib wrote.

"You DB and I'll be DL," former Patriots star Rob Ninkovich wrote.

Mayo retired with 808 tackles, 19 passes defensed, 11 sacks, eight forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and three interceptions in 103 games for the Patriots.