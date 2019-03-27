March 27 (UPI) -- First-year Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury will allow players to have cellphone breaks every 20 or 30 minutes during team meetings.

Kingsbury, 39, spoke about the policy Tuesday at the NFL annual meeting in Phoenix. He was hired in January after the franchise fired Steve Wilks after one season.

"You start to see kind of hands twitching and legs shaking, and you know they need to get that social media fix, so we'll let them hop over there and then get back in the meeting and refocus," Kingsbury told reporters.

Kingsbury said he is implementing the practice in order to maximize the time he has with the players. He had a similar policy while coaching at Texas Tech, the school that fired Kingsbury in November.

The Cardinals finished with a 3-13 record in 2018 and own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.