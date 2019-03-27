Wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) spent nine of his 10 NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He made a Pro Bowl and won a Super Bowl with the Packers before signing with the Oakland Raiders last off-season. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson is retiring from the NFL.

A source told NFL Network and Nelson's former teammate James Jones about Nelson's decision Wednesday. Nelson, 33, was a second round pick by the Packers in the 2008 NFL Draft. He played nine years for the Packers, before being released in March 2018.

Nelson signed with the Raiders three days later on a two-year, $15 million contract. The 2014 Pro Bowl selection had 63 catchesf or 739 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games during his 2018 campaign.

Nelson led the league with 14 touchdown catches during his 2016 season in Green Bay. He finishes his 10-year NFL tenure with 8,587 yards and 72 touchdowns on 613 receptions. Nelson won a Super Bowl in 2011 with the Packers.