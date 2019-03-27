NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former race car driver Danica Patrick have been dating since January 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers surprised Danica Patrick with a trip to Paris for her 37th birthday.

Patrick celebrated the birthday Monday, but posted a photo from the trip Tuesday. The picture featured the NFL superstar sharing a kiss with the former NASCAR and IndyCar driver with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

"For my birthday he said pack a bag, we are going somewhere," Patrick wrote on social media. "Amazing."

Rodgers posted a social media message on the day of Patrick's birthday, writing: "Happy birthday to this beautiful, intelligent, strong, driven, bad [expletive] woman that I get to stand beside in this life. #lover #friend #travelpartner #smokinhot #finewine."

Patrick and Rodgers also traveled to New Zealand this off-season. They have been dating for more than a year and first confirmed their relationship in January 2018.

Rodgers, 35, is entering his 15th NFL season. Patrick retired last year and crashed out of her final race at the 2018 Indy 500.

Patrick told Jimmy Kimmel Live in July that she is having fun in retirement and "feels young again." The Wisconsin native grew up in Illinois as a Chicago Bears fan.