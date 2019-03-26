Oakland Raiders ink veteran free agent QB Landry Jones

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones is heading to Oakland to join the Raiders as a potential backup to starter Derek Carr for the 2019 season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- The Oakland Raiders have added another quarterback to their roster, signing former Pittsburgh Steelers free agent thrower Landry Jones.

Jones will join an Oakland team that already is full of potential backup quarterbacks to starter Derek Carr, as Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman are already signed to the team's roster.

The Steelers drafted Jones in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma, and he spent five seasons in Pittsburgh before being released before the 2018 season.

As the backup in Pittsburgh to Ben Roethlisberger starting in 2015, Jones had a few memorable moments, including leading the Steelers to a week-six win in 2016 over the Arizona Cardinals in which he replaced an injured Michael Vick and threw for two scores and 168 yards in fewer than than two quarters.

During his time with the Steelers, Jones started five games total going 3-2, throwing for 1,310 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

In four years at Oklahoma, Jones threw for 16,643 yards, 123 touchdowns and 52 interceptions.